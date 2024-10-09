News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Miami Beach Close To Taking Back Diddy’s Key To The City The City of Miami Beach bestowed the ceremonial key to Combs in October 2015.







Sean “Diddy” Combs’ key to Miami Beach is on the verge of being rescinded due to his arrest and federal investigation into sex trafficking and abuse allegations TMZ reports.

The City of Miami Beach initially bestowed the ceremonial key to Combs in October 2015. According to TMZ, city officials are making their final decision on when exactly they will revoke this honor due to the current weather concerns surrounding Hurricane Milton.

Miami Beach’s former mayor, Philip Levine, presented the Key to Diddy during his Revolt Music Conference.

The Florida city is not the first metropolis to cut ties with the now-infamous entertainer. New York City has also revoked its Key to the City to the Harlem-born media mogul. Mayor Eric Adams initiated the request for the key’s return after the video of Diddy assaulting his former partner, Cassie Ventura, was released to the public.

Adams, who currently faces his own federal indictment, wrote a public letter asking the 54-year-old rap mogul to return the key given the video’s violent nature. Adams said the key is bestowed to those of exemplary character and leadership, attributes he no longer associates with Combs. Moreover, Adams emphasized his support for survivors of domestic abuse.

Federal agents arrested Combs in September following an investigation into his alleged sex trafficking and sexual misconduct. Multiple accusers have come forward against Combs, following an inquiry sparked by Ventura’s own Nov. 2023 lawsuit. More recently, a lawyer revealed he represents 120 other alleged victims of Combs.

The infamous star has few allies. However, his mother, Janice Smalls Combs, released a statement in defense of her son on Oct. 6. She implored the public not to prematurely cast judgment on her son.

Combs remains detained in a Brooklyn, New York, jail following his federal arrest.

