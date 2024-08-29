Money by Shanique Yates TikTok Sparks Target Frenzy: Nespresso Machine Discounted to Less Than Half of Original Price A viral TikTok sparks Target frenzy after a user reveals that the price of a Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine is priced significantly lower than the original price.







A recent price markdown at Target has consumers flocking to the stores to purchase a Nespresso coffee machine initially priced at $200.

In a TikTok video shared by user @ohtessuh, it was revealed that the Nespresso Vertuo Plus coffee machine, worth $200, was selling at a remarkably low price at a Target in Atlanta’s North Druid Hills neighborhood. Instead of full price, she paid $60 for the popular household appliance and urged others to “run” and “not walk” to the popular retailer to do the same.

The customer even revealed that once she realized it was marked lower than half the original price, she ran back to the aisle to grab another one for a family member.

“Oh yeah, I got two,” she quipped in the video that has since gone viral on TikTok. “One for me and one for my sister.”

Moreover, the customer also went to another Target location in a nearby Atlanta neighborhood to double-check the offer, which might be considered a dream for shoppers looking to take advantage of a good bargain. She was shocked that they were still ringing up at the discounted price of $60 at a separate location.

“You might have to go in stores to see if they have it,” she explained in the video. “The clearance prices sometimes don’t show up online.”

The Vertuo Plus Nespresso machine is currently priced between $129.99 and $349.99 on Target’s website. However, another TikTok user shared that although the household appliance didn’t cost $59.99 as described in the initial video, the retailer did honor the price for her.

“I ran right after I saw this video,” said the TikTok user in the comments of the original clip shared by @ohtessuh. “It didn’t ring up at $59.99, but they price matched for me!”

While some could take advantage of the deals, others questioned the discounted price in Georgia versus the initial $200 the Vertuo Plus Nespresso machine was priced at in other states like Florida, Virginia, and Illinois.

Someone who previously worked at Target explained why there may be a difference in price according to the state.

“As a former Target worker, it all depends on your location,” said the commenter. “Different locations will have things on clearance at different times -– or the Nespresso color that they did have on clearance is out of stock.”

At this time, Target has yet to make a statement regarding the discounted item.

RELATED CONTENT: TikToker Goes Off After Macy’s Inflates Its Credit Card Rates Then Goes Viral