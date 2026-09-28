Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. attend the game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on March 03, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images) News by Sidnee Michelle Divine 9 Can Access Scholarships Through Western Governors University Partnership NPHC represents approximately three million members worldwide across more than 6,500 chapters.







Western Governors University (WGU) and the National Pan-Hellenic Council have partnered to expand access to higher education and career advancement opportunities for members of the Divine Nine, according to a recent press release.

The organizations marked the national education and workforce development partnership with a ceremonial signing during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. Through the partnership, members of NPHC’s nine historically Black fraternities and sororities will have access to WGU’s bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, which are designed to accommodate working adults.

The partnership also provides a financial incentive for members pursuing a degree. Members of all nine NPHC organizations and NPHC employees are eligible to apply for the National Pan-Hellenic Council Scholarship, valued at up to $5,000 toward a WGU degree.

NPHC represents approximately three million members worldwide across more than 6,500 chapters. WGU and NPHC also plan to connect members with educational resources through programming, outreach, and participation in national and local events, with support extending from enrollment through graduation.

“This partnership is deeply meaningful to me because I know firsthand the lifelong impact the Divine Nine has on developing leaders, serving communities, and creating opportunities for others,” said Dr. K.L. Allen, WGU’s regional vice president.

“As a proud member of the Divine Nine, I also know that talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn’t always equally accessible. Together with NPHC, we’re helping create pathways that empower more people to pursue higher education, achieve their goals, and turn deferred dreams into reality.”

Michael L. Kinloch, national president of the National Pan-Hellenic Council, said the collaboration builds on the Divine Nine’s longstanding commitment to education while creating additional pathways to career mobility and economic opportunity.

“Education has always been central to the mission and legacy of the Divine Nine,” Kinloch said. “This partnership with Western Governors University reflects our commitment to connecting our members, their families, and the communities we serve with practical pathways to educational achievement, career mobility, and long-term economic opportunity.”

Founded May 10, 1930, at Howard University, NPHC serves as the coordinating body for the nine historically Black fraternities and sororities collectively known as the Divine Nine. Its member organizations share a legacy centered on scholarship, leadership, service, and social action.

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