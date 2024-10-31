DL Hughley And Jermaine Dupri Debunk Donald Trump Stimulus Claims During BET’s ‘Black Men’s Summit’

The voices of Black male voters were amplified on Tuesday night during BET’s Black Men’s Summit.

Hosted by comedian and radio personality DL Hughley, the event gathered influential Black men across various industries and backgrounds for in-depth discussions on the critical issues affecting their communities in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. Hughley was joined by prominent guests including actor Michael Ealy, mega-producer Jermaine Dupri, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson, National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial, rapper and philanthropist Vic Mensa, and more.

Among the discussions gaining traction across social media was the point of the conversation when Dupri and Hughley responded to claims of the economy being better under Donald Trump’s administration due to the stimulus checks given out during the 2020 global pandemic.

“I feel like it is really important that we, as men in this room, give them the facts today,“ Dupri said while advising young viewers to be cautious, noting that some of the news they encounter might be misleading.

“There was a specific reason that Donald Trump, even though he didn’t give those checks out, there was a specific reason he delayed them so he could put his name on it,” Hughley added. “He knew it would have that effect.”

At the time the stimulus checks were to be sent out, the Internal Revenue Service confirmed that The Treasury Department had instructed that President Trump’s name be printed on the stimulus checks, which delayed the delivery of the stimulus checks that were on their way to tens of millions of Americans by a few days.

When it comes to Vice President Kamala Harris’ qualifications for the presidency compared to Donald Trump, Michael Ealy touched on how frustrating he finds the challenges Harris faces with convincing the public of her worthiness for the role.

“It amazes me oftentimes how many times Democrats have to provide receipts for all of the things that they do. And for all of their qualifications, and yet on the other side, there’s just no accountability,” Ealy said.

He continued, “When you look at what Kamala Harris, who’s been a public servant basically her whole life, she is the most qualified candidate to run for president.”

Ealy and Hughley went on to address the rumor that Vice President Harris imprisoned “thousands and thousands” of Black men during her time as a California District Attorney.

“So if you look at her as just a cop, which has been debunked, and it’s been the mythology, like Vic was saying, it was 45 guys, and that’s it.”

Elsewhere during the Summit, Kenny Burns shared his perspective on the concerns facing Black male voters in this year’s election. According to the lifestyle specialist and radio host, Black men are simply seeking their share of the American dream.

“I think tax credits are very important for entrepreneurs here in Georgia,” Burns said. “We also want to be a part of the American dream. A lot of people I talk to want to have home ownership and they want to figure out pathways, how to get there. I think another big thing is childcare and being entrepreneurs.”

RELATED CONTENT: DL Hughley Documentary Asks if Black Men are an ‘Endangered Species’