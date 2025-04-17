Uncategorized by Stacy Jackson DOGE Pushes Agencies To Turn Over Data To Find Undocumented Immigrants Personal data of suspected immigrants that is normally protected is now being handed over at the request of the U.S. DOGE Service







In the Trump administration’s search for undocumented immigrants, federal agencies are being pressed by United States DOGE Service officials to hand over personal data on where individuals work, study, and live.

As DOGE eagerly pursues its mission to remove undocumented immigrants from federal housing and employment, the pressure is on for federal agencies like the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service, and Education Department, who have been asked to release personal information on individuals that is normally protected.

“The government is finally doing what it should have all along: sharing information across the federal government to solve problems,” a Department of Homeland Security official told The Washington Post.

Last week, the Social Security Administration submitted names and Social Security numbers of over 6,000 mostly Latino immigrants into a database used to track dead people. The immigrants who entered the U.S. are now prohibited from receiving benefits or employment status. DOGE officials have spent the past several weeks digging for information like full names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, mailing addresses, contact information, bank details, and more to uncover citizenship status.

“Information sharing across agencies is essential to identify who is in our country, including violent criminals, determine what public safety and terror threats may exist, scrub these individuals from voter rolls, as well as identify what public benefits these aliens are using at taxpayer expense,” said the assistant secretary for public affairs at DHS.

This month, IRS officials were pressed to share tax information in the DOGE’s search for nearly seven million people suspected of residing in the United States illegally. Individuals who have reported their information for years have recently had their data turned over due to illegal immigration speculations.

According to legal experts, sharing individual’s data is “a breach of privacy” and violates the rules that have been established to “ensure trust in government programs and services.”

A March announcement from Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner revealed an agreement between the department and Homeland Security to examine whether taxpayer-funded housing programs are being used to “harbor or benefit” illegal aliens.

Citing the $42 billion in costs to support the 59 percent of immigrant households on welfare and 24,000 ineligible residents in HUD-assisted housing, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, “The entire government will work together to identify abuse and exploitation of public benefits and make sure those in this country illegally are not receiving federal benefits or other financial incentives to stay illegally. If you are an illegal immigrant, you should leave now.”

Additionally, DOGE staffer Mike Mirski is leading an effort to ban undocumented immigrants from living with U.S. citizens or other eligible family members.

At the Education Department, DOGE officials are pushing for information on potential deportees through the administration’s February investigation of five universities’ handling of antisemitism allegations regarding Israel’s war in Gaza.

Attorneys were pressed to request protestors’ names and nationalities from involved institutions. White House official Max Eden suggested in a December essay that the department’s civil rights office obtain “the identities of every single foreign student who supported the protests.” Immigration authorities could then revoke the visas of any foreign student protestor.

As President Donald Trump attempts to make the most deportations in U.S. history, he has already reopened family detention centers, transported migrants to a former prison for suspected terrorists, and invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

RELATED CONTENT: Maxine Waters Triggers Elon Musk Over Comments About DOGE And Deporting Melania Trump