Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dr. Umar On Black Men Dating White Women: ‘He’s Telling The White World ‘I’m Safe’ Dr. Umar has sparked a debate with his latest remarks on interracial dating.







Dr. Umar Johnson didn’t bite his tongue when visiting a college campus this week and speaking out against Black men who date white women.

The popular Pan-Africanist, who condemns interracial marriage, received gasps from the crowd when he gave his explanation on why he believes a Black man chooses to date a white woman. According to the Black American activist, Black men date white men as a form of surrender to white America.

“I walk down the street with a white woman, he’s telling the white world ‘I’m safe, I’m trustworthy, I’m acceptable,'” Dr. Umar said in a clip captured by Fear Buck.

“The white woman for the Black man is a white surrender flag he holds up to the white power structure to say, ‘I am buck-broken and I’m here for being taken.”

The clip ends with Dr. Umar preparing to explain why he thinks a Black man can’t “genuinely love a white woman.”

As with many of Dr. Umar’s opinions on interracial relationships, his latest comments sparked strong reactions from viewers—some speculated that he “was hurt by a white woman in high school and never got over it,” while others supported his perspective.

“I’m not gon lie, son, not even lying though😂😂, it seems like alotta white and Black relationships be more like gestures than actual love,” one person wrote.

“Black women yesterday, today, tomorrow, and the day after!! Black women forever,” one viewer shared on Instagram.

Many questioned how Dr. Umar was able to get booked to speak on the college campus, knowing his unique form of Black advocacy.

“That’s a wild lecture to have on a college campus,” one person asked.

Some criticized him for seemingly focusing his critiques of interracial dating primarily on Black men who date white women while rarely addressing Black women who date white men. Dr. Umar frequently goes viral on social media for his bold opinions, and his latest remarks are no exception.

