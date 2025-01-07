Yes, Really: Drake Emerges As 2024’s Best-Selling Rapper

In the land of public opinion, Drake lost resoundingly to Kendrick Lamar in their now-legendary hip-hop beef. But in an industry where numbers reign supreme, Drake sold the most album units in the United States.

According to Chart Data, the “6” God sold over 8 million total album units in 2024.

.@Drake was the best selling rapper by total album units in the US in 2024 with over 8 million sold. pic.twitter.com/5V6soQS10e — chart data (@chartdata) January 5, 2025

Drake, however, still can’t get out of his own way.

According to HipHopDX, music producer Conductor Williams dropped a new freestyle by the Canadian rapper on his social media page before taking it down later. The track, “Fighting Irish Freestyle,” is the name of LeBron James’ now-fabled high school team at St. Vincent–St. Mary in Akron, Ohio, James’s hometown.

It’s been widely reported that Drake has placed James and another former friend, All-Star DeMar DeRozan, who once played for Drake’s favorite NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, on his “ops” list after both basketball players attended a Kendrick concert last year.

Drake seemingly alluded to his close friendship to James, even though he never mentions the hoop legend’s name in the track.

“‘Member we tradin’ watches? I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition. You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician, sure convinced the gang this sh** was rooted in love when it isn’t, show me how different we are, there’s blessings in juxtaposition, I guess now you boys gotta abandon your summer tradition.”

The track has hip-hop fans guessing that Drake will not let the beef go away anytime soon.

