Drake Dismissed From Astroworld Festival Lawsuit

In a recent court ruling, Canadian superstar Aubrey “Drake” Graham was dismissed from an Astroworld lawsuit that named him as a defendant in the festival that took the lives of 10 concertgoers and injured hundreds of others on Nov. 5, 2021.

According to USA Today, Drake filed a motion in March to be dismissed from the lawsuit, which included additional defendants, Travis Scott and his company, Cactus Jack Enterprises, and Apple. The Harris County District Court of the 11th civil district in Texas granted Drake’s request. The ruling returned April 10 after Drake’s attorneys filed the paperwork on March 8.

The court agreed to the “Thank Me Later” recording artist’s request for a summary judgment and dismissed “all claims asserted against defendant (Drake) by all plaintiffs and intervenors in this multidistrict litigation.”

Apple and Cactus Jack filed similar paperwork, but their requests for dismissals were denied on April 8.

KCRA reported that state District Judge Kristen Hawkins dismissed seven companies and individuals in the lawsuit. Ten other companies and individuals were denied motions to dismiss. The judge is slated to hear more motions to dismiss, including Scott, headlined of the event on April 15.

here are still other pending lawsuits. A grand jury determined in July 2023 that no one involved with the festival was criminally responsible, so no one faced criminal charges.

The Houston Police Department into the tragedy in late July 2023 after an extensive investigation. Rolling Stone reported that “the report detailed a chaotic scene in which fans, security personnel, and camera operators tried to relay the danger early in the show as the crowd constricted and festivalgoers were crushed—but the concert went on for an hour before finally concluding.” Although some of them have been settled , t released a nearly 1,300-page report into the tragedy

On that fateful night on Nov. 5, 2021, 10 people, ranging in age from 9 to 27 years, died at the Astroworld festival. Approximately 300 attendees were injured and treated at the venue, while 25 people were taken to local hospitals.

