July 25, 2024
Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Is Now A Video Game
After a video game was released for Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us,' a video game response has been released for the Drake diss song, 'Family Matters.'
“Wop! Wop! Wop! Wop! Wop!”
In what may end up being the longest drawn-out hip-hop battle in history, after a Kendrick Lamar fan dropped a video game championing “Not Like Us,” a video game response has been released for the Drake diss song “Family Matters.”
A link to the video game reveals a facsimile of Kendrick Lamar’s face appearing in the middle of the screen with his mouth wide open. There is wording over Lamar’s head that states, “Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go feed him a Grammy right now. Tap the Grammy to feed Kenny. Don’t miss or he’ll be sad.” For the uninitiated, those words are about a line that Drake spits in the song, “Family Matters.” “Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone goes hand him a Grammy right now.”
The premise of the game involves navigating an arrow that moves in a half-circular motion under Lamar’s head. The object is to click on the Grammy Award below to shoot it into his mouth as the song’s instrumental plays in the background. After the first click that thrusts the Grammy in his mouth, his body starts to move side to side, increasing the game’s difficulty.
You get three chances and when you do miss, his mouth closes and a tear rolls down his face as he closes his eyes.
“Not Like Us” debuted on the Billboard 100 at No. 1 with 70.9 million official streams, 5 million radio airplay audience impressions, and 15,000 sold in the U.S. over five days. It is now the most-streamed song in a seven-day period, garnering more than 96 million streams, surpassing “Fortnite” by Taylor Swift and Post Malone, which was released earlier this year.
