Drake’s ‘Family Matters’ Is Now A Video Game

A link to the video game reveals a facsimile of Kendrick Lamar’s face appearing in the middle of the screen with his mouth wide open. There is wording over Lamar’s head that states, “Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone go feed him a Grammy right now. Tap the Grammy to feed Kenny. Don’t miss or he’ll be sad.” For the uninitiated, those words are about a line that Drake spits in the song, “Family Matters.” “Kendrick just opened his mouth, someone goes hand him a Grammy right now.”

The premise of the game involves navigating an arrow that moves in a half-circular motion under Lamar’s head. The object is to click on the Grammy Award below to shoot it into his mouth as the song’s instrumental plays in the background. After the first click that thrusts the Grammy in his mouth, his body starts to move side to side, increasing the game’s difficulty.

You get three chances and when you do miss, his mouth closes and a tear rolls down his face as he closes his eyes.