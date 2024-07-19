Entertainment by Shanique Yates Black Game Developer Creates Video Game Inspired by Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has expanded to the video game industry thanks to developer Richie Branson.









Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has transcended into the video game space thanks to this Black game developer.

In the newly released Not Like Us: The Game, developed by Black game developer Richie Branson, users have the opportunity to combat owls with a character that appears to be Lamar holding a baseball bat. It pokes fun at his mention of fellow rapper Drake on the track. As players hit the animals coming at the video game character from several angles, the word “wop” appears while an 8-bit version of the song plays in the background. The song, which is now dubbed a hip-hop diss anthem, has taken over the media since its May 2024 release.

“I intentionally made the game spike in difficulty above 17, so any score 18 and above should be celebrated,” wrote Branson in a post shared on X. According to the game’s credits, Branson is “just a random brotha who designed games for Bleacher Report and worked for Epic Games as a game designer on a little game called Fortnite.”

Not Like Us: The Video Gamehttps://t.co/nz92bvAqmv — Richie Branson (@richiebranson) July 15, 2024

What’s more, Branson calls Not Like Us: The Game “a free love letter to video games and hip-hop.” He also revealed that the idea for the game came to him while recovering from food poisoning.

Fans flocked to the comments of his X post, sharing their excitement for the new video game inspired by one of the songs debuted by Lamar, aimed at Toronto rapper Drake, continuing a years-long feud between the two. “This is so cool,” wrote one user. “Reminds me of those early flash games I grew up playing as a kid. Great work, man, you really are a jack of all trades!”

“Lol, you genius! Now make our stuff,” gaming company GameBoyJones chimed in. Another person wrote, “This is the type of timely creativity I love that we do.”

“Not Like Us” has not only had an impact on hip-hop fans and enthusiasts, but it has also proven to be a game-changer for Lamar’s California community. During his and pgLang’s Juneteenth Pop Out Concert, the Compton rapper took the stage alongside a host of fellow emcees and friends, performing the diss track back-to-back a total of five times. Following the event, Lamar announced that he and nearly 30 contributing artists at the event pledged $20,000 to roughly 20 LA-based charities and community initiatives.

“The Pop Out concert had a significant impact on the city, unifying West Coast hip-hop, providing a platform for emerging talent, celebrating Black culture, and revitalizing the local music scene,” said Mustard at the time. “It garnered global attention but also allowed us artists to give back to different programs based around South L.A. and put L.A. back in the driver’s seat for music, something that’s been long overdue.”

It looks like “Not Like Us” is the gift that keeps on giving.

