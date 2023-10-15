Drake Ends Grammy Boycott To Submit His New Album ‘Her Loss’

Seems Drake is no longer boycotting the Grammys. The rapper has submitted his album with 21 Savage, “Her Loss,” for Grammy consideration. The decision proves surprising as he has formerly renounced the Grammys.

Drake’s album debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and so far, several songs have been recognized for potential awards, according to Billboard. “Her Loss,” in its entirety, has been submitted for 2024 Album of The Year and Best Rap Album in the awards show, reports The Hollywood Reporter. “Her Loss” includes Drake’s song with 21 Savage, “Rich Flex,” which is a submission for categories Record of The Year, Song of The Year, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song.

Another popular song, “Spin Bout U,” has gotten several submissions as well in the categories of Best Melodic Rap Performance, Record of The Year, and Song of The Year.

In 2020, Drake openly criticized the Grammys on behalf of fellow artist The Weeknd. When The Weeknd received no nominations for his successful “After Hours” album, 36-year-old Drizzy took to Instagram at the time and wrote, “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exists now and the ones that come after.”

He added, “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up, but they just won’t change their ways.”

Drake stressed the need for a new music awards organization.

“The other day, I said @theweeknd was a lock for either album or song of the year, along with countless other reasonable assumptions, and it just never goes that way. This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come,” Drake wrote.

The Weeknd expressed his disappointment as well. He wrote on X, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Canadian-born native Drake started withdrawing his submissions from the Grammys after the snubbing of The Weeknd. Drake also pulled back from the 64th annual awards in 2022 and this year’s awards as well. The next Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 4, 2024.

Besides his own albums, Drizzy has opportunities to be nominated with fellow rapper Travis Scott on his hit “Meltdown” and Young Thug’s “Oh U Want,” since both songs have been submitted in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories. Before his boycott, Drake had won a total of five Grammys.



