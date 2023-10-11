Drake’s Dad Comes To His Defense Amid Criticism Of His ‘Misogynistic’ Album Release

Drake’s daddy entered the chat after his son sent out a series of subliminal shots aimed at podcast host Joe Budden.

The Toronto rapper has been receiving mixed reviews for his latest album release “For All The Dogs” which hit streaming platforms on Friday, Oct. 6. Among the critics were none other than Joe Budden, a rapper turned podcast host who never shies away from expressing his approval and disapproval for Drake’s music.

Budden was one of the first to express his disappointment in Drake’s new album in a scathing review shared on his podcast.

“He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n—a was when I finished listening to the album,” Budden said.

“You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f— away from some of these younger n—as. And stop f—ing these 25-year-olds.”

Drake responds to Joe Budden pic.twitter.com/vWR3yXfk7Y — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 7, 2023

But Joe likely wasn’t expecting the paragraph of emotion Drake came with in response to his rant against his new album. After Akademiks posted a clip from Budden’s tirade, Drake hopped into the comments to issue a filthy read of the podcaster.

“@joebudden you have failed at music,” Drake began his lengthy response. “You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills.”

“For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity,” he added.

Over the weekend, Drake kept the shady jabs coming in a photo slide he shared on Instagram with a caption that seemingly referenced his ongoing feud with Budden.

“I thank god for this life and not having to come to rushed conclusions on Best Buy podcast mics 💘,” Drizzy wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

That’s when his dad, Dennis Graham, took to his son’s comments section to call out the old haters casting their judgment on his 36-year-old son.

“It’s a f**king shame that a young artist can’t do his own thing and enjoy his glory without an old hater mother**ker trying to bust his bubble because he has nothing going on,” Dennis wrote.

He continued, “And to mention or put a limit on what age anyone should be dealing with which is none of his goddamn business as long as they’re of legal age, I am sick of these old f**king haters f**king with my son, if you don’t like what he does keep it moving mother**ker, he’s not bothering you.”

But Budden isn’t the only one bringing attention to Drake’s new brand. Radio personality Charmagne Da God shared his disappointment in not hearing Drake rap about being a father, and a music journalist called out Drake’s “blatant misogynist” throughout the album and his recent tour.

“This new Drake, though, is a different, more blatant misogynist. He’s deploying “bi*ch” way more frequently and aggressively than before,” DAvid Dennis Jr. wrote for And Scape.

“On “Calling for You” he raps, “And I got a chance with the b—/ Loverboy, romance with the b—/ Couldn’t even put my mans on a b—.” He repeats “another late night with my b—” for the hook on “Another Late Night,” as well as stating “he’d f— the ho, so I did it” on “What Would Pluto Do.”

Dennis continues. “These are tropes that just about every popular rapper uses, but it hasn’t been Drake’s M.O. to date. So it’s odd to see an artist embrace this ideology about women so deep into his career when it had previously mostly been absent.”

One look across social media and it’s clear there are mixed reviews about Drake’s latest musical release. But apparently, the only negative opinion Drizzy cares about is the one from Joe Budden…..and Charlamagne of course.

