‘I’m Not A Woman’: Draymond Green Confronts Fan After Being Called Angel Reese

Golden State Warriors enforcer Draymond Green got into it with a courtside fan, 35-year-old Sam Green of New Orleans, who kept taunting the forward by calling him Angel Reese.

According to ESPN, Draymond allegedly stepped to Green, no relation, and stood in his face, after the 35-year-old kept repeating the WNBA player’s name, referring to the Golden State Warrior. After Draymond fouled New Orleans Pelicans player Herbert Jones, he went to the courtside seat where Green was standing. As the basketball player approached him, Green is seen smiling, with his arms spread out. While Draymond was talking to him, Green showed no fear and allegedly kept jawing at Draymond until security, the referees, and teammates arrived to bring Draymond back onto the court.

When Draymond walked away, a referee was speaking to him, while the fan went back to his seat. As Green sits, security hands him a red card, but no further action occurs after the exchange.

Draymond had a bizarre interaction with a fan sitting courtside 😮 pic.twitter.com/TVHDhBeZ9F — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 17, 2025



After the game, Draymond discussed the incident with reporters.

“He just kept calling me a woman,” Draymond stated. “It was a good joke at first, but you can’t keep calling me a woman. I got four kids, one on the way. You can’t keep calling me a woman.”

Green said that Draymond cursed at him and threatened to punch him if he continued to call him Angel Reese. “I wasn’t using profanity, and for him to walk 12 feet off the court to come and get in my face like that, it was a little unnerving.”

Draymond also added, “He was talking at first. “Then you get a little closer, and he didn’t really say much else. But it’s fine. We move on.”

The incident took place in the first half. Draymond ended the night with eight points while pulling down 10 rebounds. The Warriors defeated the Pelicans, 124-106.

