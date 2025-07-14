News by Sharelle B. McNair A Black Woman Was Viciously Attacked Over A Parking Space And Neighbors Stood Around Watching The 21-year-old driver, identified as Jada McPherson, said she has been on edge since the ordeal happened.







A mother-daughter duo is facing assault charges after brutally attacking a Black driver for allegedly moving trash cans that were placed on the street to “illegally” save a parking spot, Fox News reports.

Andreea Dumitru, 45, and Sabrina Starman, 21, were seen on video attacking a 21-year-old driver, identified as Jada McPherson, outside a home in the Ridgewood neighborhood of Queens when McPherson attempted to move a trash can that was in the way of her parking. The victim can be seen being repeatedly attacked by the mother-daughter pair and a male assailant.

The incident escalated after witnesses claimed the victim was trying to move the garbage cans to park after a long work shift. A man was heard saying, “Stop touching my stuff!” while placing the cans back on the city curb. The victim then allegedly said, “I just got home from work! I don’t want to circle the block five times looking for a parking spot because this [expletive] was holding it with a garbage can.”

Before punches were thrown, both the victim and the others were heard yelling racial slurs at each other.

“You’re a monkey, b****,” Dumitru said, with McPherson responding with “You’re an immigrant, b****.”

According to The New York Post, McPherson said she has been on edge since the ordeal, fearing for her life over a parking spot. “Jumping one person for a parking space is really not right,” the Pace University student said.

Other residents in the area feel that the ordeal was a long time coming, as the family involved has allegedly been holding parking spots for years. On a Reddit post, a former resident highlighted how long the trash cans would be on the street.

“Sometimes those trash cans will be there for three hours, reserving the spot,” the post read. The person responsible for the video, which has garnered nearly 80,000 views, described the incident as McPherson reaching a breaking point.

“It’s been going on for years. The whole family does it, today someone finally had a breaking point,” the video filmer said.

Both Dumitru and Starman were arrested at the scene, but their lawyer, Mahmoud Rabah, said the duo plans to fight the charges after claiming McPherson started the altercation.

“You can’t claim to be a victim if you instigate an altercation with threatening behavior and vile and hurtful language,” Rabah said.

Both women said their families have received death threats since the video was posted. Still, other residents are supporting McPherson’s narrative of being fearful for her well-being, as such incidents have happened before.

“You know, I could move the garbage cans and park, but then they could slash my car or something,” resident Yesenia Delgado, who has lived in the area for 14 years, said.

