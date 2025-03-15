Legal by Jeroslyn JoVonn Dwight Howard Seeks Contempt Of Court Ruling Against Ex In Ongoing Child Support Case Dwight Howard is escalating his child support case with an ex.







Dwight Howard is escalating his child support case with an ex and is demanding that she be found in contempt of court.

The NBA champion is accusing his ex Tiffany Render of defaming him and wants her found in contempt of court for allegedly violating their court order, The Blast reports. Howard claims Render’s alleged badmouthing exposed their 15-year-old daughter Layla to negativity.

The Orlando Magic star filed a Jan. 8 petition requesting that she be found in “willful” contempt of court.

“[Tiffany] has willfully failed and refused to comply with those requirements and has continued to speak negatively, and publicly, about [Dwight] defaming his name and character and has done so in a manner in which the minor child is exposed to same,” Howard’s lawyer argued.

However, Render argues that Howard’s allegations stem from her casting on “The Ladies of Orange County FL,” where she stars alongside his other ex Royce Reed. She claims the show, which is currently being pitched to networks, includes no negative remarks about Howard and that she has not violated any court orders.

Howard is moving forward with his petition, with a hearing scheduled for March 27. His lawyers are requesting that Render preserve all texts, emails, and videos relevant to the case.

“[Tiffany] is further notified that a failure to comply with this notice may result in sanctions for any destruction or failures to preserve any such evidence, including, without limitation, adverse inferences against [Tiffany] at trial, as well as an award of expenses and attorney’s fees necessitated by such conduct,” Howard’s lawyers wrote in their petition.

The hearing follows a subpoena Howard issued to Render in November 2024, requesting all communications related to their daughter. The former NBA star seeks access to every email and text exchanged between Render and Layla’s doctors, teachers, coaches, tutors, and youth group leaders.

His legal team has demanded all messages from January 2024 onward, arguing that they are essential to the case. Additionally, Howard is requesting Render’s 2023 tax return, all pay stubs from that year, and any employment records.

