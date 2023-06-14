Dwyane Wade Makes It Clear On His 50/50 Split With Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade is clearing up any speculation surrounding how he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, split the bills in their shared home.

The NBA champion appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast where he was asked about “the whole 50/50 concept” Union revealed during her interview on Bloomberg last month. The “Being Mary Jane” star became a trending topic when she shared how she and Wade split their costs evenly.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household because in this household, we split everything 50/50,” Union revealed.

Now, one month later and Wade is clarifying his wife’s statements and explaining how the celebrity couple came to the decision that they would share the finances rather than having the NBA star pay for everything.

“We decided together,” Wade said.

He recalled a time when they resided in Miami and he referred to their house as “my house,” which rubbed Union the wrong way.

“My wife looked at me and said ‘you will never say that to me again when it’s something that we share,'” Wade recounted.

That’s when they decided to buy their Los Angeles home together

“50/50, we purchased it together,” Wade said of their LA home. “Our daughter, 50/50 we share it together.”

Wade jokingly said he didn’t want Union building all her wealth while spending all of his. But Union has doubled down on her evenly split finances with her husband.

She further reiterated her statements on Instagram by posting a video with her husband with a sarcastic caption saying, “I love when he matches my energy, 50/50 over here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

She was transparent when sharing the pressures she feels about money despite being so successful. The “Bring It On” star noted the multiple households she and Wade provide for separately and how it pushes her to work more.

“I have more responsibilities for my money,” she said. “I get nervous if a movie doesn’t open, am I gonna have enough to hold everyone up?”