Money by Jeroslyn JoVonn Coordinated Economic Blackout Set For Nov. 25 – Dec. 2, ‘We’re Shutting It Down’ Blackout The System launches its Second Wave economic blackout, urging participants to avoid work and shopping from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2.







Blackout The System has called for a nationwide boycott, urging participants to refrain from working or spending money from Nov. 25 to Dec. 2 as a protest against a damaged government and economic system.

In recent days, Blackout The System—a movement advocating unity across race, culture, and class—has been actively promoting the upcoming Second Wave economic blackout. Scheduled around the Thanksgiving holiday and extending through Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the initiative aims to become the most significant economic blackout protest in U.S. history, demonstrating that real power belongs to the people—not corrupt governments, billionaires, or broken systems.

“Day one, no work. No shopping. We vanish from their system,” an Instagram video says. “We are the economy. Without us, nothing moves. We pulled our money. They can’t buy our silence.”

“We don’t grind for them today. We starve the machine,” it adds.

During the blackout, participants are urged to avoid working, shopping, and spending money throughout the week-long protest. The boycott coincides with the current federal government shutdown, which will suspend the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) starting Nov. 1, marking the second-longest shutdown in U.S. history, after the record set during Donald Trump’s first term.

“We are shutting down the U.S. economy – strategically and peacefully – by removing our labor, our spending, our financial support, forcing the system to listen,” a statement on the movement’s website says. “This movement launched to reclaim power, restore justice, and unite people across all races, cultures, and classes.”

For those who can’t step away from work for the whole week, Blackout The System has outlined several “working strike” options. Participants can choose to work to rule, performing only the essential duties of their jobs; go slow, easing their pace and avoiding extra effort; or shirk by showing up but refraining from active participation. In all cases, participants are encouraged to avoid shopping or spending money throughout the boycott period.

“See, there’s something that we all can do when we black out the system,” the video announcement says. “If we got to be at work, we’ll work to rule, go slow, or shirk. But we’re definitely not spending money with any of you all. Putting our dollars back in our pockets.”

Blackout The System’s boycott announcement comes alongside The People’s Union USA, a consumer-activist movement that called for an October boycott of six major brands—Amazon, Walmart, Starbucks, Disney, Target, and Ben & Jerry’s. This boycott continues a strategy the group has pursued since February, aimed at promoting corporate accountability, strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and curbing corporate influence over U.S. economic policy.

