News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Elderly Virginia Bus Driver Accused Of Strangling Child A 73-year-old Virginia school bus driver has been arrested and charged with child neglect after allegedly choking an elementary school student.







A 73-year-old Virginia school bus driver has been arrested and charged with strangling an elementary school student on her bus.

Effie Wynn was taken into custody following a March 30 incident where the Lynchburg Police Department responded to Linkhorne Elementary School following reports of a “disorderly individual” involving an adult and a child, 13 WHAM reports.

“Upon arrival, officers began an investigation that revealed a bus driver, while parked in the school parking lot, allegedly assaulted a student on the bus,” LPD said. “LPD worked with Lynchburg City Schools and determined the student had been strangled during the encounter.”

Wynn was arrested on April 4 and faces charges of strangulation and child neglect. Police say the investigation remains ongoing, with more updates expected, and confirmed the child is safe and did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The case reportedly ignited outrage across the community, with parents demanding tighter oversight and increased monitoring of school bus staff. School officials say they are fully cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

However, on social media, some have come to Wynn’s defense, speculating that the child may have acted in a way that provoked the elderly driver.

“She 73 she’s probably been doing this 40-50+ years before something like this happened. WHAT DID THE KID DO,” one Instagram user wrote.

“It was legal back in her day #freegranny,” another user jokingly added.

“She probably told that child to sit down about fifty-eleven times,” said someone else.

There was even one user who blamed it on the current generation of children, saying, “If you been around these new generation kids you definitely understand.”

Authorities are expected to release more details about the case involving Wynn and the events leading up to the incident on the bus.

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