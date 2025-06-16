Career by Kandiss Edwards Gratitude Can Take You Far In-and-Out Of The Office There is one trick that can help struggling employees push through difficult days and its completely free - gratefulness.







Work-life balance is not always easy. As employees attempt to get through meetings, special projects, and regular job tasks, many carry the weight of stress. One trick that can help struggling individuals and employees push through is gratitude.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, states, “80% of US workers have reported experiencing workplace stress, and more than 50% believe their stress related to work impacts their life at home.”

The Associated Press spoke with several professionals about their efforts to maintain gratitude at the forefront, which helps them push through challenging situations and long days.

Organizational development consultant Alison C. Jones said, “When you practice gratitude, you train your brain to always look for the positive in anything. It just completely shifts everything you’re going through.”

Jones’s method of gratitude is used in the morning to ensure her workday is tolerable. Still, for those without personal gratefulness practices, employers can help foster an environment filled with gratitude.

The O.C. Tanner Institute specializes in mindfulness and helps companies find ways to show appreciation to their employees.

“Recognition impacts so many facets of the employee experience. And when you do it well, it connects people back to a deep sense of purpose and meaning,” said Meghan Stettler, a director at O.C. Tanner.

Ways to Foster Personal Gratitude

Listening to gratitude playlists

Share daily things you’re grateful for with a “gratitude” buddy

Write in a daily gratefulness journal

Ways to Foster Office Gratitude

Sending thank-you notes to employees

Offering sporadic lunch, breakfast, or snack bars

Shutting down the office early

Host Mindfulness or Yoga lessons in the office

Organize monthly praise reports with employees

Create a work or Slack channel where employees can list successes for the week.

Releasing stress can help lower blood pressure, increase productivity levels, and improve overall health. Whether your release method is mindfulness, meditation, or gratitude, the benefits are immeasurable.

