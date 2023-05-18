This Entrepreneur Helped Black Businesses Reach Over $75M In Sales

Edwin Jardin, a highly successful digital marketer with almost 10 years of experience in the industry, has collectively helped Black-owned businesses reach more than $75 million in sales. As the co-founder of Black Ads Marketing Agency, he specializes in scaling Black and other minority-owned brands by identifying their website problems, designing their sales funnels, and implementing effective social media ad strategies.

Edwin, who is Filipino, says that he identifies with the Black and Brown community because he too is part of a very disadvantaged minority group that often produces very few successful entrepreneurs. This, he says, inspires him to help as many minority entrepreneurs as possible, but more than any other demographic, it’s Black business owners that retain him for his services. And it’s very obvious why!

For example, thanks to Edwin’s expertise, he was able to help a Black-owned food-based e-commerce company that generate over $1 million in sales in less than a year thanks to Edwin’s expertise.

Another example is a Black-owned jewelry brand that was struggling with sales, generating only $5,000 per month but Edwin helped scale the business to $50,000 per month.

Most recently, he has even helped a Black-owned software company increase its ad spending from $5,000 per month to $20,000 per month with an average cost per acquisition of only $27.

Edwin comments, “I was born and raised in a third-world country so I fully understand what it means to be disadvantaged. This motivates me to help others who are disadvantaged, and I’m very grateful for all the Black American entrepreneurs that have allowed me to help take them to the next level.”

In addition to his social media ad strategies, Edwin uses clever press releases to drive tons of online traffic to his clients’ websites. His methods have proven to be highly effective, saving clients time and money in getting data for their marketing campaigns. This, he says, makes scaling a business all the more easier and faster.

RELATED CONTENT: Meet the Black Entrepreneur Who Made $500K Writing, Selling Rap Songs on Fiverr

Originally published on Black News.