Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn ESPN To Use Pharrell Williams And ‘Piece By Piece’ As Face And Anthem Of ‘NBA Saturday Primetime On ABC’ Pharrell Williams is spearheading a new campaign in promotion of "NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC."







ESPN has tapped Pharrell Williams to lead its newest campaign promoting NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC.

The multifaceted musician will headline the campaign, with his single “Piece by Piece” serving as the official anthem, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Other Pharrell-created songs to be featured in the campaign include N.E.R.D’s “Rock Star” and Clipse’s “Grindin’.”

The first spot premiered Saturday for the NBA Paris Game between the San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers. It will run through March 16. The clip features Pharrell engaging in cross-promotion. As the brand’s creative director, he sports a Louis Vuitton sweater from his menswear collection while promoting the NBA’s Saturday night games on ABC.

“The campaign infuses the idea that the visual layers in the double exposures represent the ‘pieces’ that build both a great team and an unforgettable Primetime matchup,” ESPN says of the campaign.

The campaign was launched ahead of the NBA’s new TV deals, which will begin next season. ESPN and ABC secured the premier TV package, which includes exclusive broadcasting rights to the NBA Finals.

“We wanted this campaign to tell a story that extends beyond basketball,” said Curtis Friends, vice president of Sports Marketing for ESPN. “The NBA has always been a global entertainment powerhouse, and this campaign celebrates that by fusing the energy of the game with music, style, and artistry.”

“Pharrell is a visionary, and his collaboration has helped us craft a narrative that transcends the court, bringing a fresh and dynamic experience for fans to experience NBA Saturday Primetime,” he added.

ESPN Chief Jimmy Pitaro emphasized that digital rights are a crucial aspect of the agreement, as ESPN plans to debut its “flagship” streaming service later this year. The deal will also increase the number of games airing on ABC, further reshaping the broadcast TV landscape.

According to Pitaro, the NBA aims to expand its presence on broadcast networks like ABC and NBC to address declining viewership and broaden its audience. Partnering with Pharrell Williams is part of the league’s strategy to generate excitement and interest in the game.

RELATED CONTENT: Nick Cannon Reflects On Lupus Journey, Calling Himself The ‘Black Tony Stark’