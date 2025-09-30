BE Global by Jeroslyn JoVonn Ethiopian Distance Runner Shewarge Alene Dies At Training Camp At Age 30 The recent winner of the Stockholm Marathon passed away during training camp at age 30.







Shewarge Alene, the Ethiopian distance runner who won the 2025 adidas Stockholm Marathon, has died while at training camp.

Alene, 30, fell ill while training in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, on Sept. 23 and died after being taken to the hospital, according to a Facebook post from African Athletics United. Her passing comes just months after she claimed victory at the Stockholm Marathon in May, finishing with a time of 2:30:38.

Alene devoted her life to running. After growing up in Ethiopia, she moved to New York City in her late teens to chase a professional career. Throughout 26 marathon appearances, she secured 12 victories and nine additional podium finishes, with her most recent win at the 2025 adidas Stockholm Marathon.

She recorded her personal best at the 2023 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in South Africa, finishing third with a time of 2:27:26. Alene reportedly had been living in Mexico but was in Addis Ababa for a training camp when she began feeling weak and fatigued during a session.

Following news of her passing, Stockholm Marathon organizers issued a statement honoring Alene and mourning her loss.

“It is with deep sorrow that we have received the news of the passing of Shewarge Alene, winner of the adidas Stockholm Marathon 2025,” race organizers wrote on Facebook. “Shewarge Alene became unwell during a training session and was taken to the hospital, where sadly her life could not be saved. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

Fans from around the world shared their grief while also celebrating Alene’s legacy and the inspiration she gave to the world of sports.

“Rest in peace, Shewsrge Alene Amare. Your strength, determination, and passion for running inspired so many around the globe💔,” one fan wrote.

“Such a tragic loss, may she rest in peace x,” added someone else.

RELATED CONTENT: European Court Backs Runner Caster Semenya, Igniting Sports Divide