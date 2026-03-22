Business by Kandiss Edwards Evanston Reparations Committee Rolls Out Grants To Boost Black-Owned Businesses Evanston Reparations Committee is targeting the racial wealth gap by supporting local Black-owned enterprises.







On March 20, the Evanston Reparations Committee officially opened its interest forms for its new Black Business Grant Program.

The grant program is designed to provide direct financial assistance to businesses that have historically faced barriers to capital and commercial growth due to systemic divestment.

This latest phase of the city’s $10 million restorative plan shifts focus from housing to economic development, specifically targeting the racial wealth gap by supporting local Black-owned enterprises.

The grant program is designed to provide direct financial assistance to businesses that have historically faced barriers to capital and commercial growth due to systemic divestment. The committee is partnering with Oakton College to help bring the vision to life. Under the new guidelines, eligible Black business owners can apply for grants intended to cover operational costs, infrastructure improvements, and marketing efforts aimed at long-term sustainability, the Evanston Roundtable reported.

The Evanston Reparations committee’s focus of business is due in part to the findings of the city’s 2019 study regarding historical wealth and opportunity gaps by implementing a structured support system for local entrepreneurs.

To be eligible, applicants must be Black residents of Evanston who currently own or are launching a business within city limits, according to a City of Evanston memorandum. Furthermore, the program goes beyond mere capital infusion by offering “operational readiness” training. Training provides essential technical support to help business owners navigate regulatory compliance and effectively scale their operations. Onboarding through the Small Business Development Center is mandatory. Additionally, applicants who have received funding from the committee previously are not eligible.

The rollout of the business grants comes as the city continues to navigate legal and financial hurdles. As of March 2026, the Evanston Reparations Fund has distributed over $6.5 million to hundreds of residents. Despite the committee’s success, they face major challenges. In 2024, conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit “over the city’s use of race as an eligibility requirement for a reparations program.

Maurae Gilbert McCants, Small Business Development Center director, is looking forward to expanding access and education to Black businesses around Evanston. According to Evanston Roundtable, he spoke about his anticipation at a reparations committee meeting.

“So we are really excited to connect businesses, not only with financial resources but also with education to make sure that it’s being applied well so we can sustain Black businesses here in Evanston,” McCants said.

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