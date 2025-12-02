Ex-Biden White House Aide Calls Cory Booker’s Marriage ‘Very Interesting’

A Biden-era White House aide is drawing mixed reactions after offering a seemingly shady response to Cory Booker’s recent wedding to Alexis Lewis.

Former White House Press Office Chief of Staff Yemisi Egbewole took to TikTok on Dec. 1 to react to the news, calling the New Jersey senator marrying “a woman” “very interesting.”

“OK, so Corey Booker got married and … to a woman, and this is just very interesting, just an interesting update about Cory Booker. Cory Booker married a woman. He is now happily married,” she said as she seemingly shoots a quick side eye in the clip.

“Will a married Booker run for 2028?” she asked in her caption.

The video has earned more than 30,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, with many viewers picking up on Egbewole’s subtle shade regarding the senator’s sexuality.

“This is the most polite, inscrutable shade I’ve seen in a while. Expert level 😂😂😂,” one person wrote.

Some commenters pushed back, defending Booker and questioning the implication that she was suggesting he might be gay.

“He dated Rosario Dawson for years, and this girl looks just like her. I had no idea people thought he was gay, never got that vibe from him,” one user wrote.

“Corey Booker is a democrat. Do we really think he needs to be in the closet to hold elective office in 2025? Buttigieg won Iowa,” added another.

Booker (D-NJ) married Lewis, a managing director at a global investment firm, in two intimate ceremonies over Thanksgiving weekend: a civil wedding at the federal courthouse in Newark, New Jersey, and a private interfaith celebration in Washington, D.C. He was previously in a long-term relationship with Dawson, an actress, which ended in 2022.

Booker, a vocal LGBTQ+ ally, has addressed rumors about his sexuality in the past, telling The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2018 that he is straight and believes candidates should run “as their authentic self.”

