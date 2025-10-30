News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Family of Shanquella Robinson Continues Fight For Justice, Urges U.S. Prosecutors To File Charges Three years later, and Shanquella Robinson's family is still fighting for justice.







Three years after 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson died in Mexico, her family is still fighting to get justice on U.S. soil.

On Oct. 29, attorneys Ben Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson joined Shanquella’s family and friends for a memorial marking three years since her death while vacationing in Mexico, WCNC reports. A Mexican autopsy revealed that Robinson suffered a “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation.” A viral video showing her being attacked sparked global outrage.

Although Mexican prosecutors identified one of her travel companions as the “direct aggressor,” no criminal charges have been filed in the U.S. to date. During the memorial, loved ones reflected on Robinson’s vibrant energy, kindness, and spirit, while Crump and Sue-Ann Robinson released a statement calling on federal authorities to finally take action.

“Three years have passed since Shanquella’s life was taken, yet her family still waits for justice. The fact that no criminal charges have been brought in the United States is not only heartbreaking but unacceptable,” the statement read. “Shanquella’s loved ones have endured three years of silence, delays, and denials, and still they stand, demanding the accountability their daughter deserves.”

In 2024, Robinson’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the six friends who accompanied her on the trip, known as the “Cabo Six.” The suit accuses them of battery, negligence, and conspiracy, as the family continues to push for the case to be tried in the United States.

In the statement, attorneys urged the FBI to release more details about the case and help Shanquella Robinson’s family achieve justice and closure for her tragic death.

“We continue to call on the United States to do what is right, for the FBI to release information on this case so that Shanquella’s family might have some sense of closure,” the statement added. “Shanquella’s life mattered, and her legacy will continue to drive the fight for truth, transparency, and justice.”

Crump shared his message on social media, expressing his support for Shanquella’s family as they continue their fight for justice.

“It’s been 3 years since Shanquella Robinson was killed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico,” he tweeted. “She was a daughter, a sister, a bright light who was violently taken from them. We remember Shanquella and stand with her family in demanding accountability.”

It’s been 3 years since Shanquella Robinson was killed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She was a daughter, a sister, a bright light who was violently taken from them. We remember Shanquella and stand with her family in demanding accountability. pic.twitter.com/MZ0QCGtRJr — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 29, 2025

RELATED CONTENT: Shabba Ranks, Shenseea Join Damian Marley For Jamrock Reggae Cruise 10th Anniversary Lineup