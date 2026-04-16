FanArcade Launches ‘Release The Iceman’ For Drake Fans

Canadian heartthrob Drake has been teasing his next release, Iceman, but no release date has been announced yet. An 8-bit style game named “Release the Iceman” has been released by FanArcade that allows fans to interact via a “playtition,” a combination petition and game created by Marcus Brown.

According to Hot 97, the game has been produced so people can contribute to a shared objective that may “unlock” the album. The initiative was posted on social media.

People may have seen Brown’s work before, as he produced a similar game for Drake’s nemesis, Kendrick Lamar, during the rappers’ beef, when he released a browser game tied to “Not Like Us.”

“People don’t just want to watch culture, they want to play it,” Brown recently told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “That moment showed me there was a demand for culturally authentic gaming experiences with a low barrier to entry.”

According to ESPN, the rapper’s album rollout has been seen in several places, most recently at a Toronto Raptors home game at Scotiabank Arena in Drake’s hometown, where a display of seats seemingly covered with ice was on view. The two seats were at courtside, where the Canadian rapper usually sits when he attends games at the arena.

Music fans are still supporting the Thank Me Later recording artist, even after his beef with Lamar divided hip-hop fans. Hip-Hop property Kurrco recently reported that Drake has reached a new all-time high of almost 89 million monthly listeners on Spotify, breaking his previous record of 88.71 million. He currently has the most listeners of any rapper on the music streaming platform.

Drake has reached a new all-time peak of 88.74 million monthly listeners on Spotify, breaking his previous record of 88.71 million.



He currently has the most monthly listeners of any rapper on Spotify. pic.twitter.com/1f4Ju946pM — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 14, 2026

Drake’s last solo album was For All The Dogs, released Oct. 6, 2023.

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