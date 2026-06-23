News by Sidnee Michelle It Takes A Village: Fat Joe Launches Grocery Program In NYC The program comes as many New Yorkers continue to grapple with rising living costs and food access challenges.







Rapper Fat Joe has launched a monthly grocery distribution program aimed at helping New York City families facing food insecurity. He is partnering with the Shawn Carter Foundation and Food Bank For New York City to provide free groceries in Manhattan and the Bronx, NY, Spectrum 1 reports.

The initiative debuted June 20 at the UPNYC store in Washington Heights, where residents received fresh produce and other food items. Organizers said distributions will continue monthly at UPNYC locations in Washington Heights, Inwood, and Mott Haven, with the next events scheduled for July 18 and Aug. 15.

The program comes as many New Yorkers continue to grapple with rising costs and challenges to food access. According to the Food Bank For New York City, roughly 1.4 million city residents experience food insecurity, a challenge that can intensify during the summer months when children lose access to meals provided through school programs.

Fat Joe said the initiative was created to address the growing economic strain affecting families across the city.

“People are really hurting right now in many, many ways,” he said during the launch event. “People don’t know whether to pay the light bill or feed the family.”

The effort is supported by the Shawn Carter Foundation, the philanthropic organization founded by Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter. Gloria Carter attended the launch and said community-driven support remains critical for families navigating financial hardship.

“I was raised on a block where we considered ourselves a village,” Carter said. “The neighbors looked out for you because you were family.”

For Fat Joe, the program reflects values he said were instilled during his upbringing in The Bronx. Recalling how neighbors often shared meals and resources, he said community support was a regular part of life growing up.

“We from the projects, and my mother always kept the door open,” he said.

The grocery distributions are designed to provide consistent access to food while connecting residents with community resources. Organizers said additional distributions are planned throughout the summer at participating UPNYC locations across northern Manhattan and the Bronx.



RELATED CONTENT: BlaQue Community Cares Launches Cash Mob Initiative To Support Queen’s Black-Owned Grocery Store