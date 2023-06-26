Fat Joe Supports Megan Good As She 'Stands By Her Man'

Rapper Fat Joe praises actress Megan Good for being a “good woman” after the 41-year- old accompanied her boyfriend, Jonathan Majors to court.

Cameras caught the couple as they walked hand-in- hand into the Manhattan courtroom for Major’s pre-trail hearing where he is facing assault charges.

The “Lean Back” rapper gave accolades to Good in a recent Instagram live video.

“The pastor prepped her to be a good woman,” The Bronx native said referring to Good’s ex-husband, Devon Franklin.

Sources told Extra that while in the courtroom, the actress kept her arm around her beau as he waited to approach the bench.

“You need your woman right next to you no matter what. So this woman knows the good bible,” he continued.

The actress’ public support for boyfriend garnered a Twitter debate. Some social media users shared Fat Joe’s sentiments while others had harsh criticism for the “Harlem” star.

I’ve loved Meagan Good for most of my life. In fact, she was the wallpaper on my laptop in HS. That said, I am disturbed by her, a black woman, choosing to stand beside Mr.Majors during this very public, and quite recent, assault again at a white woman. It just feels icky. 🥲 https://t.co/3nx2pjh2E8 — Yann. (@untouchableYann) June 20, 2023

Majors was arrested March 25 after an alleged altercation with his former girlfriend Grace Jabari. The Creed actor was charged with attempted assault in the third degree, aggravated assault in the second degree and harassment. After his arrest was made public, other women came forward accusing the Lovecraft Country star of assaulting them. Majors has denied all allegations.

The actor was dropped by his management agency, 360 Entertainment as well as his PR firm, the Lede Company.

If convicted, Majors can face up to a year in prison.

