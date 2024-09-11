Harlem’s Apollo Theater To Host ‘Fatman Scoop Forever: Celebration of Life’ Memorial

On Aug. 30, hip-hop lost one of its greatest voices when Harlem’s own, Fatman Scoop, died after he collapsed doing what he loved: performing on stage. His family just revealed a public memorial that will acknowledge and celebrate his life at the world-famous Apollo Theater in his hometown in New York City on Sept. 12.

“Please join the Freeman family in the celebration of Isaac “Fatman Scoop” Freeman at the Apollo this Thursday.“

People who are in the New York City area can go to the Apollo Theater website to RSVP for tickets to attend the “Fatman Scoop Forever: Celebration of Life.”

The Freeman family is asking that instead of flowers or gifts, donations be made to the charity-based MusiCares. The organization labels itself as a “safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community.” Gifts won’t be allowed at or near the Apollo.

The popular recording artist got his start in the entertainment industry by promoting records for Tommy Boy Records, even being featured in promotional ads before he was known for his booming voice and the ability to hype crowds. He released a record, “Be Faithful” in 1999, that can still be heard on radio stations and clubs around the world. He was also a featured artist on two songs in 2005, “Lose Control” by Missy Elliott and “It’s Like That” by Mariah Carey.

On the day he died, Fatman Scoop released two records, Bingo Players and Disco Fries, “Our House” and “Let It Go” with Dyce Payso. The video for “Let It Go” also debuted on Aug. 30.

Fatman Scoop was performing at the Green and Gold Party in Hamden, Connecticut, and after shouting out one of his signature phrases to the crowd, he collapsed at the performance and died later at a local hospital.

