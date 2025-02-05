Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Let Her Cook: GloRilla Is Now Ambassador For All Of Rihanna’s Fenty Brands GlorRilla will be the face of all the brands under Rihanna's Fenty empire.







Rapper GloRilla is officially a part of the Fenty family. The rapper has become the first-ever artistic partner for multihyphenate Rihanna’s brands.

The Grammy-nominated artist will now be the face of popular brands such as Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and its accompanying skin and haircare lines. GloRilla celebrated the new partnership with her “Glo Up Close” campaign.

The rapper showed off her finest nightwear attire and face card in the all-encompassing campaign. While rocking lingerie from Savage X Fenty’s Puff Cherries collection, GloRilla also wore products from Fenty Beauty, such as its soft-lit foundation and body cream. Her sleek hair was courtesy of Fenty Hair’s Controlling Type edge control gel.

GloRilla spoke about the honor of being the first-ever ambassador of the entire Fenty portfolio. She also gave Rihanna her flowers, calling the entrepreneur an “icon” that she hopes to make proud.

“I’m beyond excited to be the first joint partner for Fenty brands for spring 2025. Rihanna has always been such an icon and inspiration, and being chosen to represent her vision across Savage x Fenty and Fenty Beauty is an honor, GloRilla said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “This spring season is all about celebrating confidence, boldness, and embracing your glow. I can’t wait for y’all to experience it all.”

However, this is not the first time Rihanna has nodded to GloRilla. The “Diamonds” singer went viral last June for rapping along to GloRilla’s hit single “T.G.I.F.” She recited the lyrics to her partner and father of her children, A$AP Rocky, sparking laughs across social media.

As for the Memphis native, GloRilla has already had a monumental year. Taking off on a successful debut album, “Glorious,” the 25-year-old will venture off on a headlining tour in March. With two Grammy nominations under her belt, GloRilla will continue her rise to hip-hop superstardom, complete with a Rihanna co-sign.

