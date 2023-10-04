Football And Fist Fights: Two Brawls Break Out At LA Chargers Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game

Two sporting events got major buzz at the recent Los Angeles Chargers versus Las Vegas Raiders NFL game, and it had nothing to do with football!
Two separate showcases of brute force were on display in the stands at the Sunday, Oct. 2, game.
According to TMZ, a fight broke out during the game at SoFi Stadium. A mobile phone video caught two men engaging in a disagreement that turned violent when one gave what appeared to be a headbutt to the other.
The video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows a man wearing a Justin Herbert Chargers jersey arguing with a man who wore a Howie Long Raiders jersey. After what appears to be a headbutt to the Long fan, the man in the Herbert shirt punches the other man in the face. The man, looking dazed from the headbutt, stumbles on the stairs and,d when he gets back up, gets met with another blow and then a shove that spirals him down the stairs. Another Raiders fan, wearing a Charles Woodson jersey, steps in and stops the Long fan from continuing his assault.
In the video, the Woodson fan appears to exchange seats with the Long fan, sitting in front of the Herbert fan.
#Raiders #Chargers #Fight #SofiStadium pic.twitter.com/mzfR7duFcm
— Ricardo Vargas (@1ricardovargas) October 1, 2023
Maybe there was something in the hot dogs at the game that day as another fight occurred in the stands. This time, it was two women throwing fists at each other. But they both were Raiders fans or so it seems. And it, too, was captured on video.
TMZ reported that one of the women was wearing a Maxx Crosby jersey while her opponent was wearing a Raiders tank top. In the video, you see the two women going back and forth. As the companion of the woman with the tank prepares to leave the game, the one dressed in the Crosby jersey slaps the other woman in the face.
The woman with Crosby’s jersey got the best of her as she got off several hits to the face before the fight was broken up by other fans in the stand. The Raiders also lost the game to the Chargers by a score of 24-17.
