LSU Star Flau’Jae Johnson Gives 10K To Native Boys & Girls Club

In a slam dunk move, Flau’Jae Johnson, who helped lead LSU’s basketball team to a March Madness victory, has given back to her hometown. Johnson has used some of the funds from her lucrative name, image, and likeness deals to donate $10,000 to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club in the athlete’s native city of Savannah, Georgia.

.@Flaujae donated $10K to the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club in her hometown of Savannah, GA 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/IEj9vhbBud — espnW (@espnW) July 29, 2023

“This is something I always wanted to do,” said Johnson to Savannah news outlet WTOC. “I always want to give back to the community, and I am so glad this worked out. I am super excited to be back here with the kids.”

Johnson also reflected on her experience as an avid member of the club geared toward the city’s youth, stating that she was “always so happy” while there playing basketball.

To celebrate the news and her visit to where it all started, the athlete hosted a local event, “Flau’Jae Johnson Homecoming Weekend.” The July 29 event was filled with family activities, food, bouncy houses, and a basketball tournament. Johnson, the SEC Freshman of the Year, is also a rapper under her first name, performed at Lake Mayer Park for her supporters and fellow attendees.

The Georgia native wants the heartwarming moment to inspire those part of the club to work hard and uplift the next generation, just as she has,

“I hope they realize that they can do it, too. I come from the same place. I was here just ten years ago. I want them to know that they can do it too and when they do do it, to give back to someone else.”

Johnson’s media popularity has increased heavily since LSU’s historic NCAA championship win this past season. Garnering partnerships with global brands such as Puma and JBL, she is helping change the game for college athletes to make bank with their star power. While Johnson’s career is on the rise, professionally and commercially, she remains committed to giving back to her roots in her success.

RELATED CONTENT: LSU Basketball Stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson Land Amazon Commercial