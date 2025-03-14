Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Experian Enlists Flau’jae Johnson In Louisiana $5M Consumer Debt Campaign LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is working with Experian to ease the debt burden faced by Louisiana residents.







LSU basketball star and rapper Flau’jae Johnson has partnered with Experian to promote financial empowerment in Louisiana.

On March 10, Experian announced a $5 million consumer debt relief initiative benefiting 5,000 families in Louisiana as part of its commitment to improving financial health. Johnson, a junior business major, will promote financial literacy by sharing her experience managing finances as one of the top collegiate athletes with Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

According to Sportskeeda, Johnson’s NIL value was roughly $1.4 million in Oct. 2024.

The initiative is timely as NCAA Basketball Tournament beginning in days. Experian will erase an additional $100,000 in consumer debt for every LSU victory, up to a total of $500,000.

“It’s hard to create a winning financial game plan when you are blocked by debt,” Johnson said in a press release. “I am excited to partner with Experian to empower families in the state and across the country so they can become financial champions of their future.”

The initiative was launched in response to reports showing consumer debt at an all-time high. Experian partnered with ForgiveCo, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), to acquire and cancel qualifying consumer debt for selected beneficiaries in Louisiana—one of the states with the highest poverty rates, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Additionally, beneficiaries will receive a free one-year premium Experian membership, providing access to their Experian credit report, FICO Score, credit monitoring with all three bureaus, CreditLock, and assistance with canceling subscriptions and negotiating lower bills.

“Unmanageable debt prevents consumers from achieving their goals,” said Dacy Yee, president of Experian Consumer Services at Experian. “…We hope this debt relief and access to Experian tools will help beneficiaries in Louisiana move toward a healthier financial future.”

