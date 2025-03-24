LSU Scores Highest Point Total In Flau’Jae Johnson’s Return

Rapping Louisiana State University basketball player Flau’Jae Johnson returns to the court after an injury to help her team register a blowout win against San Diego State University.

In Johnson’s return, she helped the team set a record when they scored 103 points, beating the previous record of 102 when they won the NCAA Championship two years ago in 2023. The Tigers more than doubled their opponent’s point total when they won the contest 103-48.

Johnson had a team-high 22 points in the victory, while her teammate, Aneesah Morrow, had a double-double as she scored 12 points and snatched 12 rebounds.

This was the fourth straight NCAA Tournament game in which Flau’Jae scored at least 20 points. Morrow continued adding to her double-double total for the year, making it the 27th time she has done so this season. Morrow now has 102 double-doubles for her college career.

“I felt we always made the right plays,” Johnson said. “I think it helped us get in our flow. It helped everybody; it balanced the floor. That’s what we’ve been practicing on.”

The Tigers shot a season-high 55.6% from behind the three-point line and outrebounded San Diego State 53-31.

ESPN reported that Johnson wore a compression sleeve over her lower leg due to the injury to her right shin, which caused her to miss the Southeastern Conference tournament, where the team lost to the University of Texas.

“I told myself when I came back that I wanted to be the energy for the team,” Johnson said. “I know that’s what we needed.”

The next team that LSU will face is Florida State in the second round. The contest can be viewed on ESPN on March 24 at 5 p.m. CT.

The current record for LSU, which is trying to win its second NCAA Championship in three years, is 29-5 overall and 12-4 in conference play.

