Florida A&M Suspends Football Activity Following Music Video

Florida A&M Head Coach Willie Simmons has suspended all football activities following what is being described as an unsanctioned rap video filmed in the team’s locker room. Tallahassee rapper Real Boston Richey, real name Jalen Foster, who performed at the team’s homecoming game last year, is the artist who recorded and later posted the video, which caught the attention of the university. The university, in turn, alerted Simmons who took swift action. The team will reportedly have a team meeting on Monday, July 24, where Simmons says any further disciplinary action will be determined. Simmons says the only players who can access team facilities at this point are players who need treatment from the training staff and doctors.

Simmons discussed it with the Associated Press on Saturday, July 22, telling the outlet that he and the administration planned to meet with players who were visible in the video over the weekend. Simmons released a statement on Twitter which reads in part, “The video contained graphic language that is not consistent with Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs, and an internal investigation is underway to determine who authorized the use of not only the athletic facility at Galimore-Powell, but also licensed apparel that potentially violates university branding and licensing agreements.”

Florida A&M still plans to participate in the SWAC’s media day on Tuesday, July 25, in Birmingham. According to Florida A&M’s spokesman for the athletic department, Josh Padilla, the team plans for quarterback Jeremy Moussa and cornerback Javan Morgan to address the media. The pair do not appear to have been present during the filming of the video, and Florida A&M will open its season at home against Jackson State on September 3rd.