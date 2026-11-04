Floyd Mayweather Must Cough Up $340K In Luxury NYC Condo Rent Dispute

Retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has been ordered to pay approximately $340,000 after a New York judge entered a default judgment against him in a legal dispute involving unpaid rent at a luxury Manhattan condominium, Realtor.com reports.

According to the outlet, the judgment stems from a lawsuit filed by property owners Leila and David Centner, who accused Mayweather of failing to make payments on an apartment he rented for $100,000 a month at the Baccarat Hotel and Residences in Midtown Manhattan.

Mayweather began leasing the property in late 2024. However, the arrangement deteriorated in 2025 when the former undefeated boxer allegedly stopped paying rent, leaving the owners seeking hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid charges.

The couple, who pursued legal action through their companies, initially claimed Mayweather owed more than $500,000 in rent and related damages.

According to People, Mayweather agreed to settle the outstanding balance by Dec. 2, 2025. However, the owners alleged he made only one additional $100,000 payment and failed to satisfy the remaining debt.

After accounting for that payment and his security deposit, the lawsuit sought approximately $337,736 in damages.

The luxury residence at 20 W. 53rd St. featured five bedrooms and an expansive private terrace. The Centners purchased two units in the building in 2016 and combined them into a multilevel residence.

The property has since been sold for nearly $20 million, according to CityRealty.

The judgment adds to a series of financial disputes involving Mayweather, who retired from professional boxing with a 50-0 record and has pursued investments in real estate and other businesses.

In April, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the Internal Revenue Service filed a federal tax lien exceeding $7 million against Mayweather.

Despite the legal disputes, the extent of Mayweather’s current financial obligations and overall financial position remains unclear. His representatives have previously denied claims that he is experiencing financial difficulties.

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