Nathalie Nicole Smith Is ‘For Every Woman,’ Launches ‘A Seat At The Table’ To Support Female Professionals

Nathalie Nicole Smith’s “For Every Woman” network will host a two-day experience to help high-achieving women reset and recharge.

Aptly calling it “For Every Woman: A Seat At The Table,” the event will foster healing and sisterhood with Atlanta’s vibrant community of professional women. The wellness and strategy experience will take place Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, in the city’s premier Buckhead neighborhood.

Smith developed the experience after studies found professional women, especially those of color, felt unsupported and overwhelmed in their careers. Wanting a space to support and unwind, the brand strategist and entrepreneur created “A Seat At The Table” for women to show up authentically and unapologetically, while revitalizing themselves to push forward.

“I created this space because I was the woman who looked like she had it all, but felt empty. I made millions, but I didn’t have systems…I was building, but not healing. Now, I’m helping women do both,” Smith said in a press release.

With its theme of “Real Strategy. Real Systems. Real Support…Real Sisterhood,” the event will feature keynote speakers such as Lisa Nichols, Gloria Mayfield Banks, Wallstreet Trapper, and Nicole Garner.

Mayfield Banks will discuss “How to Win With What You’ve Got” while Nichols will close out the occasion by emphasizing “Your Village Is Your Victory.”

An exclusive VIP dinner starts the weekend festivities to allow women to spark meaningful conversations surrounding their professional ambitions and dreams. The next day, participants will embark on a six hours of sessions. Complete with panels and power talks, the sessions intend to level up one’s growth and branding in any industry.

Tickets for “A Seat At The Table” are available now.

