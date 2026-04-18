Former World Series Champion Garret Anderson Dead At 53

Former Major League Baseball outfielder Garret Anderson has been reported dead at the age of 53. No details were released about the cause of death.

The Los Angeles Angels announced Anderson’s death on its social media account. Anderson helped the franchise win its first and only World Series title in 2002.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson.



Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/RyF5qa7OPE — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 17, 2026

“The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise’s most beloved icons, Garret Anderson,” said Angels owner Arte Moreno in a written statement. “Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons, and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship.

The team also announced that the team, for the rest of the current season, it will honor Anderson by wearing a memorial patch on their jerseys.

Here’s the patch the #Angels will wear the rest of the season to honor Garret Anderson pic.twitter.com/9L6S0ZlJrU — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) April 17, 2026

Anderson is beloved by Angels fans for his 15 seasons with the team (1994-2008), during which he was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2016. Before he retired, he played two more seasons, one with the Atlanta Braves and one with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After being selected in the fourth round of the 1990 MLB Draft, he broke several records for the Angels. He is the all-time leader in games played (2,013), hits (2,368), RBIs (1,292), doubles (489), total bases (3,743), extra-base hits (796), and grand slams (eight). He was also an All-Star in 2002, 20003 and 2005.

In his rookie year, he did well enough to be the American League Rookie of the Year runner-up to the Twins’ Marty Cordova in 1995. He was the league leader in doubles in 2002 with 56 and the American League with 49 in 2003, winning the Silver Slugger honor in left field for both years.

In 2003, Anderson became just the second player, after Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. (1991), to win the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game MVP honor in the same year. He finished his career with 2,529 hits and 287 home runs and retired in March 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, and son, Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson III.

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