Former Chase, JP Morgan Executive Sekou Kaalund Named U.S. Bank Head Of Branch Banking

Former Chase and J.P. Morgan executive Sekou Kaalund has joined U.S. Bank as the head of branch banking, a newly created role within its consumer and business banking division.

According to a U.S. Bank release, Kaalund sports more than two decades of experience in the banking industry including at Citigroup, where he served as the head of strategy, securities, and funds. Kaalund also spent 15 years at J.P. Morgan in various roles, most recently as the head of advancing Black pathways, where he assisted Black men and women with homeownership, increasing their savings and investments, entrepreneurial endeavors, and access to well-paying career paths while supporting Black executives.

In his new role, Kaalund will be responsible for more than 2,200 U.S. Bank branches as well as consumer and small business bankers across 26 states.

“I am incredibly excited to welcome Sekou, a fantastic leader who is going to make huge contributions across the organization,” Tim Welsh, vice chair, consumer and business banking for U.S. Bank, said in a statement. “All of us at U.S. Bank and in our communities across the country will benefit from his passion for and commitment to purpose-driven and client-centric service as we strive to power human potential.”

Additionally, Kaalund will lead U.S. Bank’s branch and small business banking efforts with its regional executives. In the role, the former J.P. Morgan executive will focus on promoting growth through collaboration across the bank’s consumer and business banking teams as well as other areas to better serve its customers.

“I’ve always strived to lead a career that is anchored in purpose and have been fortunate to be in positions where I could make a real difference in the lives of clients and within communities,” Kaalund said in a statement. “I have strong admiration for the team and leaders that I’ll be working with, and I am excited to get to work in pursuit of powering the potential of our clients.”