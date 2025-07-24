Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former NFL Players Association Leader Used Union Funds For Meeting At Magic City Strip Club The former executive director spent thousands of the union's dollars for the strip club excursion.







The former executive director of the NFL Players Association was reportedly swiping the company card for salacious meetings at Magic City, a famed Atlanta strip club.

ESPN reported that NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. used the union’s own funds to pay for him and two other employee’s visit to Magic City. According to the report, Howell did so Feb. 21, the time of the NFLPA summit.

The rendezvous to the strip club cost the union a couple thousand dollars, $2,426 to be exact, as the three NFLPA employees did not spare expenses while at the adult entertainment hotspot. However, the investigation discovered that this was not Howell’s first time using union dollars to fund the unusual team-bonding activity. He reportedly also visited another famous strip club in Miami, Tootsie’s, in 2023.

Amid this and additional legal controversies, Howell announced his resignation from the role. Howell’s other roles, specifically his part-time consulting job with the Carlyle Group, sparked concern as the company can seek minority ownership in NFL franchises.

While emphasizing his deep care for the NFLPA’s mission, he decided to step down to not distract from the cause.

“Two years ago, I accepted the role of Executive Director of the NFLPA because I believe deeply in the mission of this union and the power of collective action to drive positive change for the players of America’s most popular sport,” Howell said in a statement released July 17. “Our members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being. My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and dedication.”

Howell also drew backlash after the recent discovery of a confidentiality agreement between the NFLPA and the league. The agreement confirmed both parties’ silence on an arbitrator’s ruling of possible collusion by owners regarding quarterback salaries.

As NFLPA player representatives also discussed their lack of awareness of Howell’s own history, including a 2011 lawsuit for sexual discrimination and retaliation at a previous role.

“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish at the NFLPA over the past two years,” added Howell. “I will be rooting for the players from the sidelines as loud as ever, and I know the NFLPA will continue to ensure that players remain firmly at the center of football’s future.”

