SIAC Suspends 20 Football Players From Fort Valley State, Central State, After On-Field Brawl

Following a brawl that occurred after a football game between Fort Valley State University and Central State University on October 4, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) announced that 20 players and the head coaches of both schools have been suspended.

The SIAC levied punishments due to the dispute and stated that, following an investigation, both universities had violated the league’s code of ethics and conduct by engaging in acts of unsportsmanlike behavior. The conference indicated that it has a zero-tolerance policy for acts deemed unsportsmanlike.

Fort Valley State and Central State football teams got into a massive brawl at the conclusion of Fort Valley’s homecoming loss: pic.twitter.com/IfjYkarhBD — Kalan Hooks (@KalanHookstv) October 4, 2025

“Acts of unsportsmanlike conduct have no place in intercollegiate athletics or within the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference,” said SIAC Commissioner Anthony Holloman, Ed. D. in a written statement. “I am extremely disappointed that this event has overshadowed what was otherwise a very competitive football game.”

Nine students from Fort Valley State were suspended, while 11 from Central State were penalized for their roles in the incident. The two head coaches for the school were also suspended. Both schools were also fined, but the amount of the fine was not disclosed.

Fort Valley State released a statement via social media, apologizing for the behavior of its players during the incident between the teams.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the Fort Valley State University community, as well as CSU, their student-athletes, coaches and fans. The actions that took place do not reflect the values of sportsmanship, integrity and respect that we uphold as an institution, athletic program and conference.

“We do not condone behavior that falls short of these standards, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure that our student-athletes understand the importance of representing the University with Wildcat pride and professionalism on and off the field.”

Fort Valley was recently in the news for an alleged hazing incident that led to two students being arrested. The school ultimately lost to Central State by a score of 18-14.

