Frutango Juice Bar Owners Use Expertise in Franchising to Bring Healthier Options to the Flatbush Community

Frutango founders, and franchise concept experts, Dr. Djenane Bartholomew and Dexter Bartholomew have recently opened Frutango Juice Bar, an all-natural, sugar-free juice bar that provides healthy options for the Flatbush, NY community.

Frutango, a combination of “fruit” and “tango” (dance), juices and smoothie products contain no additional additives or extra sugars and “provides customers with nothing but 100% cold-pressed juice from fruits and vegetables,” says Dexter. Essentially, it’s medicine in a bottle, with no water, or additional sweeteners making sure to incorporate ingredients from their Haitian heritage such as ginger, turmeric, and lemon. Frutango Juice Bar’s goal is to provide the Flatbush, NY Caribbean community with healthy and tasty options while helping to combat the disparities in hypertension and diabetes through nutrition.

Frutango also focuses on creating an educational experience for customers to learn about the ingredients that go into every juice or smoothie produced. Their unique approach connects the consumer to the ingredients through educational pamphlets placed throughout the bar. The Bartholomews believe that providing information on the ingredients used in their juices and smoothies can “give customers the guidance needed to choose the juice that is best for them.”

Sugar in the Caribbean

Dr. Bartholomew notes, Caribbean children and adults are consuming too much sugar, “and back home [Caribbean] we are used to a lot of sugar in the production of our juices.” 1 in 3 Caribbean children is estimated to be obese or overweight, which leads to medical issues in childhood and adulthood including type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. “The Caribbean culture here in New York is the same. We have all of the risk factors, and sugary drinks are the primary source of sugar in our diets.”

All about Frutango Juice Bar and their juices

Frutango juice bar sells all-natural juices, smoothies, smoothie bowls, superfood lattes, coffee elixirs, acai bowls, salads, wellness shots, and iced drinks. The Banana Berry Punch smoothie is a fulfilling meal replacement packed with natural fuel including coconut milk, agave, vanilla extract, peanut butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, and bananas. Their cleanse program offers three different options for the beginner needing a reset, an intermediate customer interested in replacing daily food intake with juices, and an advanced juicer seeking a total cleanse.

Whether you are interested in a juice, smoothie, or a total cleanse package, you will be provided with the information needed to commit to a healthier lifestyle. For instance, the total cleanse has been designed to “completely replace your daily fuel with a fresh cold-pressed juice,” notes Dexter. Meaning that your digestive system is relieved of its duties allowing your body to reboot and rid itself of toxins built up daily. It is recommended to complete this cleanse in at least 3 days.

Dexter shared, “we worked with a consultant to develop juices and flavors for a Caribbean community that are both healthy and flavorful.”

He added, “as we are introducing juicing into this community the ingredients have to resonate with our customers, feel like home, and taste like home.”

How you can get your tastebuds on Frutango

The Frutango product offerings can be purchased at its retail location on Church Ave, in Brooklyn New York, with the ability to buy online for in-store pick-up. In addition, Frutango Juice Bar has partnered with delivery services, Uber Eats, and Grub Hub for ordering convenience and access to juice options.

The Bartholomews want to continue to promote a healthier option for their community and hopefully use their experience in the franchise industry to open multiple Frutango Juice Bar locations bringing a unique variety of products to more consumers.