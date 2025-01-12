Sports by Daniel Johnson Tennis Star Gael Monfils Becomes Oldest Player To Win ATP Tour Title Ahead of the tournament, Monfils told reporters that although his love of the game is what keeps him competitive, he has less love for the grind of traveling







French veteran professional tennis player Gael Monfils made history when he claimed his 13th ATP tour title on Jan. 11 at 38 years and 112 days old, breaking the record formerly held by Roger Federer when he won an ATP Tour title at 38 years and 74 days old.

According to ESPN, Monfils dispatched Zizou Bergs in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4 at Auckland’s ASB Classic.

With his historic win, Monfils also made more history, he is currently ranked number 52 in the world, and is the oldest player in the history of the ATP Tour to be ranked in the top 100.

Before the formation of the ATP Tour in 1990, Pancho Gonzales won a singles title in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1972 at the tender age of 44 years, seven months, and four days old, making him the oldest man to ever win a singles title in history. The latest win for Monfils comes 20 years after he won his first title in Sopot, Poland, in 2005.

Ahead of the tournament, Monfils told reporters that although his love of the game is what keeps him competitive, he has less love for the grind of traveling.

“I love tennis. I love what I’m doing so of course all the sacrifices you do, they are a little bit easier. When you love something, it’s easier to keep pushing. I’ve been enjoying myself since the first day I played tennis and [at] 60 years old I will still have this joy. Practice, it’s easy. It’s in the DNA. Stay in shape, it’s easy. It’s more the travel.”

According to The Athletic, Monfils, who is married to WTA Tour player Elina Svitolina, dedicated his win to the pair’s daughter, Skai.

“Age is a number, but we keep working, I’m still striking a good ball. Hopefully many more to come.” Regarding his daughter, Monfils said, “She might just wake up now. It’s my second final as a dad and I’m really happy, super happy let’s say that I could win a tough final.”

