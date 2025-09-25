News by Kandiss Edwards Game Developer Adaya Head Takes Environmental Activism To The Next Level Adaya Head is a 2023 college graduate carving her place in the tech and gaming world and building community with developers of the future.







Adaya Head, a 2023 graduate of Central Methodist University, is carving her place in the tech and gaming world. From working with Rewriting the Code since 2019 to leading her own game studio, she has embraced the challenges of interviews, coding, and leadership, utilizing her skills to highlight issues like climate change through interactive storytelling.

Head sat with BLACK ENTERPRISE to discuss the hurdles of entering the workforce as a new graduate, the importance of the community created at Rewriting the Code, and her game in development.

Only being a little bit out of college, what challenges have you faced moving into your professional career?

I think this might be typical for everyone, but interviews have been pretty tricky. With the current climate, there are lot of positions open for new graduates.

You’ve been working with Rewriting the Code since 2019. How has that community helped you as a developer?

It’s been easy to connect with people who share similar interests and backgrounds. They do a great job creating both professional and social events, so I never feel like I’m the only one struggling or succeeding. They’re proactive about connecting people, and that’s why I’ve stayed so consistently involved.

Can you tell us more about the game you are developing?

It’s a mix of engineering and writing since I’m also the lead writer. Horror games rarely take place in aquariums, so I wanted a unique setting paired with a story that raises awareness of climate change. Zoos and aquariums exist to educate the public about animals and the challenges they face because of human activity, so the game combines those elements with interactive horror. We’ve been working on it since last September. Right now, we’re building a prototype, and I lead the team while also contributing as a writer, designer, and assisting with business development.

What’s one specific aspect of Rewriting the Code that’s been particularly helpful to your growth?

The Slack community has been amazing. People share resources about jobs and training opportunities. I’ve connected with others through those programs, and we keep in touch even after, supporting each other’s growth. It feels like we’re all growing stronger together.

As team lead, how do you balance your creative vision with keeping your team aligned?

I prefer working in teams, especially on creative projects. I make sure everyone’s opinions and goals are included, using my past experiences on software teams as guidance. Not every manager I’ve worked under was great at that, so I want to create a better community. It’s about listening, clear communication, and ensuring each member sees progress while building their skills for portfolios and interviews.

Rewriting the code conference Seattle.

How do you balance artistic vision with technical constraints?

I restrain ideas based on what engineers can build, especially when the scope or deadlines are tight. The vision matters, but sometimes it has to be scaled down to fit what’s technically possible.

Is there a past project that really pushed your boundaries?

Back in fall 2020, I took a nonprofit class on Android app development. For the final project, it was just me and one other engineer building a social media app from scratch. I was passionate about it and went beyond requirements, learning from resources on GitHub and Stack Overflow to implement extra features. It felt great to see that work pay off.

What would you like readers to know about game creation, women in the industry or your work?

First and foremost, find a community. Round One Game, my studio team meets regularly, not just to work but to network and support one another. Most of us are entry-level, and since the game industry is small, you’ll see the same faces again. Networking and building relationships now create a support system that will last into the future.

From coding challenges to leading a team of creators, Head’s journey reflects persistence and passion. Head’s creation of the Round One Game is a testament to how collaboration can turn vision into reality.

