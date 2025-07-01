Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Country Singer Crashes Out As His Album Ranks Below Beyoncé, Claims ‘That Sh*t Ain’t Country Music’ Adcock doubled down on his claims that Cowboy Carter is not true country music.







Country music artist Gavin Adcock has a one-sided beef with Beyoncé after his album ranked lower than hers on the charts.

Adcock took out his frustration on the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer for his album seemingly underperforming. Given Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter ranked higher on the Apple Music Country chart, Adcock decided to share his true feelings on her project.

Country artist Gavin Adcock slams Beyoncé after his album currently ranks below ‘COWBOY CARTER’ on the Apple Music Country chart:



“That s*** ain’t country music and it ain’t ever been country music, and it ain’t gonna be country music.” pic.twitter.com/rKwaqymt5t — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 30, 2025

“And one of them is Beyoncé, you can tell her we’re coming for her f–king a–,” said an apparently drunk Adcock, seen with a bottle of alcohol in his hand while on stage.

The disparaging comments against her Album of the Year-winning project continued. Adcock emphasized how the LP is not country music in his eyes.

He added,” That sh** ain’t country music. And it ain’t ever been country music, and it ain’t gonna be country music.”

Adcock swiftly faced backlash for his remarks as clips of his comments circulated on social media. He then tried to correct his statement a little bit, but still doubled down on his take.

“When I was a little kid, my mama was blasting some Beyoncé in the car,” Adcock said on Instagram. “I’ve heard a ton of Beyoncé songs. I actually remember her Super Bowl halftime show being pretty kick a** back in the day. But I really don’t believe that her album should be labeled as country music.”

His assertion follows the Grammys’ latest category adjustment for the genre. The Recording Academy will now include a Best Traditional category, changing the current category to Best Contemporary. The move may have followed similar sentiments expressed by other artists, who felt that Beyoncé’s album strayed too far from what certain demographics consider the genre to be.

“It doesn’t sound country. It doesn’t feel country,” claimed Adcock. “And I just don’t think that people that have dedicated their whole lives to this genre and this lifestyle should have to compete or watch that album just to stay at the top just because she’s Beyoncé.”

Beyoncé won the last Grammy for Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter at the 2025 ceremony. However, backlash over her take on the genre, inspired by her Black southern American roots, continues to shake up the music community.

