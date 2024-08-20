News by Sharelle Burt Chaos Erupts As Protesters Break Through Security Fence Outside Democratic National Convention Close to 100 people breached the fence outside of the DNC as protesters where heard chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!"







A peaceful protest allegedly turned violent after pro-Palestian protesters pushed through a security fence and made it into the security perimeter for the Democratic National Convention (DNC), causing a standoff between demonstrators and police officers, CBS News reports.

An official protest was moved away on Aug. 19 shortly after 4:30 p.m., but a number of protesters stayed and broke through the first designated fence, which was approximately two blocks from the United Center, where day one of the DNC was taking place. As the group attempted to make it through the second fence, giving access to the arena, the group was heard chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!”

🚨#BREAKING: Pro Palestine Protesters have just broken through the Democratic National Convention Fence

⁰📌#Chicago | #Illinois



— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 19, 2024

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling was overheard alerting officers of the situation. “They breached a fence. They got into the outer perimeter,” Snelling said. “They were trying to get into the perimeter. They were shaking the fence on the other side.”

As CBS correspondent Tara Molina started to wrap up a live shot of the action, protesters attempted to block cameras with their signs as a signal of not wanting things to be captured on video. Shortly after, bottles were allegedly thrown at police, resulting in officers gearing up with gas masks and riot gear. Some officers, including U.S. Capitol Police, were seen with pepper balls, primarily used to disperse crowds. Close to 100 people breached the fence, with at least four arrested.

According to Fox 32 Chicago, a man allegedly used a sledgehammer to dismantle the secure fence. Officers stayed on the scene until 5:15 p.m. By 6 p.m., officers were seen fixing the security fences and standing guard, waiting for the last few protesters to leave.

RIGHT NOW: Crews are adding fencing at Washington and Wolcott in the secure perimeter near the United Center where the DNC is being held. This comes after protesters breached the fence yesterday to get closer to the convention. Several were arrested. @cbschicago #DNC2024
— Darius Johnson (DJ) (@DariusJohnsonTV) August 20, 2024

State representatives and the DNC released a statement on the chaotic protests. U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) condemned the happenings, saying that violent eruptions should not have happened with all the security in place. “We were briefed on the security at the convention multiple times by homeland security, CPD, FBI, and so forth,” Quigley said.

“This was what we were told was unscalable, unbreachable fencing. This isn’t supposed to be happening.”

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker also spoke about the protests, and while he understands their frustration, he says the violence won’t be tolerated, “There was a breach of one of the fences—but it was brief that breach, and the police stepped in and did a great job,” Pritzker said.

“We’ve got people who are concerned about war in the Middle East. They’re expressing themselves. We’re going to protect their right to express themselves. But we’re not going to stand for any mayhem.”

The Coalition to March on the DNC, comprised of over 200 organizations, hosted one of the largest scheduled protests. The group is calling for several things, including the U.S. to end Israeli aid, immigrant rights, the right to unionize and strike, and community control of police.

One protester, Tariq Rimawi, says threats of arrest won’t stop him or his colleagues from voicing their demands. “I will go every single day. This is my right to protest. So I have nothing to hide,” Rimawi said. “This is legal, and what I’m doing is legal, and my arrest was illegal.”

