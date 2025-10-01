Business by Mary Spiller Gen Z, Finding Purpose In ‘Boring’ Careers, Sets Sights On Accounting As baby boomers retire, Gen Z is stepping into accounting, discovering career stability and strong pay.







Accounting, long stereotyped as dull and repetitive, is finding fresh appeal among members of Generation Z, who are discovering meaning and money in the field.

For years, accounting has carried an image problem, but new programs are helping to give the field a rebrand. A 2022 study cited by Fortune ranked it as the second-most boring profession, just behind data analysis. But as the magazined noted in a recent article, “Gen Z is realizing the six-figure career opportunity.”

The timing couldn’t be better for this sect, whose members were born between 1997 and 2012. Millions of baby boomer accountants are nearing or entering retirement, leaving a widening gap in the workforce. More than 340,000 accountants have left the profession over the past five years, according to Fortune. That shortage creates opportunities for younger workers—many of whom are getting their start before they even leave college.

One example is the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, which helps low-to-moderate income taxpayers navigate the filing season. The program launched over 50 years ago at California State University, Northridge, and remains a training ground for students.

In 2024, hundreds of CSU Northridge students participating in VITA assisted more than 9,000 taxpayers, helping them secure nearly $11 million in refunds and $3.6 million in tax credits, Fortune reported.

“While accounting may have a certain image in the background among young people of being not as intriguing and exciting, once they actually engage in the practice and see how it plays out in the real world, it changes people’s minds and views,” Rafael Efrat, director of CSU Northridge’s VITA program, told the magazine.

Beyond the satisfaction of helping others, the paycheck is a major draw. According to Glassdoor data, the average accountant earns about $93,000 annually, with experienced professionals making up to $122,000 depending on the industry. Those who achieve certified public accountant (CPA) status can command salaries approaching $200,000.

For a generation often characterized as searching for both stability and social impact, accounting offers an unexpected path forward— blending community service with financial reward.

RELATED CONTENT: Tyler Smith Aims To Be First Gen Z Man Elected To Texas House, Vows To Fight For Families