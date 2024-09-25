Business by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors General Motors Opens Access To 17,800 Tesla Superchargers Tesla announced the step as part of GM’s broader effort to enhance charging options for electric vehicle (EV) drivers.







General Motors has begun offering customers access to more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers using a GM-approved North American Charging Standard (NACS) DC adapter.

The iconic automaker announced the significant step on Sept. 18 as part of GM’s broader effort to enhance charging options for current and future electric vehicle (EV) drivers, ensuring fast and convenient nationwide charging.

With this expansion, GM EV owners will have access to over 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers throughout North America. The rollout will first be available to U.S. customers, followed by Canadian availability later this year. The initiative also supports GM’s mission to accelerate public charging infrastructure, focusing on community access and high-traffic travel routes through ongoing charging collaborations.

“GM’s commitment to expanding public charging infrastructure is central to our all-electric future,” said Wade Sheffer, vice president of GM Energy. “By enabling access to even more fast chargers, we are improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric seamless.”

U.S. customers can purchase the GM-approved NACS DC adapter for $225 USD through GM vehicle brand apps. These apps allow users to find Tesla Superchargers, check availability, initiate charging, and pay for sessions.

GM has partnered with multiple suppliers to produce reliable NACS DC adapters, ensuring compatibility with Tesla Superchargers and other chargers using the NACS standard.

For more details, visit GM’s public charging webpage.