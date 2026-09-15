Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Money, Power, And Weight Class: Gervonta Davis And Ryan Garcia Target High-Stakes Rematch The boxing stars from the pay-per-view event are negotiating a rematch worth millions







The original fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 22, 2023, showcased Davis’s tactical ability as he defeated Garcia in the seventh round on a 136-pound catchweight. Davis earned an estimated $30 million to $50 million and allowed Garcia to keep his $5 million purse bet.

Negotiations suggest the rematch will likely occur in Las Vegas, with T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium as possible sites for spring 2027, according to Box.Live. The main issue is agreeing on the weight limit.

Davis, 31, from Baltimore, enters the rematch undefeated at 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts. Garcia, 28, from Southern California, holds a 25-2 record with 20 knockouts.

Promotional Alliances and Fighting Words

The rematch highlights the strategic arrangements of the two prominent promoters: Davis is associated with GT Promotions and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), and Garcia is linked to Golden Boy Promotions, which is headed by Oscar De La Hoya.

During their first fight, contract negotiations were as intense as the match, with catchweight limits restricting Garcia’s rehydration. “I’m going to get so big that Gervonta has to fight me again,” Garcia told BoxingScene. “I went to 136, you can’t come to 147. Don’t be shaky now. I need that if you want it,” Garcia posted on X. Garcia also told DAZN, “I know I’m the better fighter, and if I get my rematch, I’m gonna beat him.”

Gervonta cool but he don’t want the smoke



What’s up with you



I went to 136 you can’t come to 147 don’t be shaky now. I need that if you want it. If not there’s nothing to be said — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) September 14, 2026

According to analysis by The Ring Magazine, Garcia enters negotiations with far greater financial leverage than in 2023, when he accepted a 10-pound rehydration clause to secure the opportunity.

Davis, the primary commercial draw, welcomed the financial opportunity and dismissed Garcia’s explanations. “I’ll tax that ass again,” Davis told Fight Hub TV, noting that any rematch would be on terms protecting his business interests.

Davis first proposed a 140-pound limit, then raised his offer to a 144-pound catchweight. “I would go to 140 but not 147 for him,” Davis posted on Instagram, later adding, “No lie, for you I’ll do 144. Word, say it’s a bet!”

Financial Implications and Media Equity

The rematch highlights modern athletic entrepreneurship. Their 2023 fight generated over 1.2 million pay-per-view buys and a live gate exceeding $22.8 million, with total revenue over $100 million.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Davis secured a guaranteed $10 million purse for the first fight and let Garcia keep his share of a winner-take-all purse bet. Garcia’s commercial standing was questioned after a World Boxing Council expulsion.

Industry forecasts suggest the welterweight rematch could pay each fighter more than $30 million. Davis and Garcia show how elite Black and Brown athletes are moving from contracted positions to equity partnerships in combat sports. As contractual negotiations continue, Davis vs. Garcia II represents a study in athlete empowerment, weight-class economics, and high-stakes media distribution.

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