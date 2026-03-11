Gervonta Davis In Talks For Rematch Against Isaac Cruz

It’s been a year since undefeated fighter Gervonta Davis was in a boxing ring, and after a troubling year outside the “squared circle” where he has faced multiple legal issues, he may be heading back.

According to Ring Magazine, Davis may be fighting Isaac Cruz in a rematch later this year. They fought in December 2021 in Los Angeles, with Davis (30-0-1, with 28 knockouts) pulling out a unanimous decision over Cruz (28-3-2).

If the two end up meeting in the ring, it would be as junior welterweights.

Gervonta Davis and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz are in advanced talks for a rematch this summer at 140 pounds, sources tell @ringmagazine. When they met in December 2021, Tank pulled out a close victory over Cruz at 135. Expect this to be Tank’s comeback. pic.twitter.com/Ltvdv3rYzU — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) March 9, 2026

The last boxing match Davis participated in was in March 2025 after he scored a majority draw against Lamont Roach in Brooklyn. The two fighters were originally scheduled to fight in a rematch in Las Vegas on Aug. 16, 2025, but the fight never took place. He was also scheduled to fight Jake Paul in an exhibition match in Florida in November, but Paul and his company, Most Valuable Promotions, canceled the event. Paul decided to take that action after Davis’ former girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, filed a civil lawsuit against the fighter, accusing him of domestic violence.

He was arrested in July for domestic violence charges against another former girlfriend. In August 2025, following an accusation of striking the mother of his two children during a custody exchange, prosecutors dropped the case after she refused to press charges against the boxer. He was stripped of his World Boxing Association lightweight title in January after police officers issued an arrest warrant for the incident against Rossel. He was then arrested after two weeks on the run and charged with battery, false imprisonment, and attempted kidnapping.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in prison and/or probation for battery, five years for false imprisonment, and a felony carrying a maximum 15-year sentence for attempted kidnapping, with aggravating factors possibly increasing the penalties.

